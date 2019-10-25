Angus Kinnear reveals tentative plans for Leeds United museum at Elland Road

The Whites managing director was speaking at the launch of the Leeds United's Supporters Trust Centenary Exhibition in the Merrion Centre, which will run for a month following the club's 100 year celebrations last week.

Supported by Leeds United Football Club and Leeds based creative marketing agency Banana Kick, the unique collection 'tells the story of 100 years of unforgettable football following the players, managers and loyal Leeds supporters through the decades'.

The exhibit features hundreds of items of memorabilia from across the ages, including match worn shirts and boots worn by players past and present.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have put their backing behind the pop-up museum which will run from Saturday 26th October until Sunday 24th November, with Kinnear revealing that something more permanent could soon appear at the club's home in LS11.

"That was one of our serious considerations in this," Kinnear said over possible plans of an Elland Road museum.

"We have had a project where we are looking as part of our legacy plans for the centenary year to create a museum which is a permanent base at Elland Road.

"Not just celebrating Leeds United but celebrating the city and the social and economic history of the city.

Leeds United's Supporters Trust exhibition in the Merrion Centre.

"We're in discussions with a number of groups who could help fund that and all of those groups are going to come to this and see what can be achieved on a shoestring budget and what passion it creates.

"I am sure this is going to be very well visited.

"Whilst this is going to be fantastic for the next few weeks it could actually be the foundations for something which would be a permanent tribute to our great history."

Fans are advised to avoid disappointment and buy tickets in advance for the special exhibition as visiting slots are limited to allow supporters the full experience