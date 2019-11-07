Alf-Inge Haaland hints at future switch for his Leeds United-supporting son

Erling Haaland, born in Leeds, is one of Europe's hottest prospects at the moment

The Norwegian spent three seasons at Elland Road between 1997 and 2000, with Erling born in Leeds during Alf-Inge's final year at the club.

Erling, now 19-years-old, is one of Europe's hottest prospects after netting in four consecutive Champions League matches for RB Salzburg this term.

His Leeds roots have been well-documented as he becomes linked with household clubs and now his father has opened up on a potential return to England.

However, in doing so, Alf-Inge admitted Erling also supports Manchester City and Nottingham Forest - two of his father's former clubs.

“He was a Leeds fan and a City fan and a Nottingham Forest fan – he followed me obviously, but that is what you do in your youth.

“It is different being a supporter and having a job. But he was born in Leeds.

“At one stage he would like to play in the Premier League, but when that will happen, I don’t know. It is a very tough league.

“Up to now he is ahead of the stage we thought he would be at. He is built for the Premier League, but whether that will happen now or at a later stage, we don’t know."