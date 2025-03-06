Leeds United's visit to Luton Town on Saturday, April 5 will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Leeds' game away to the relegation-threatened Hatters has been selected by broadcaster Sky Sports next month.

The fixture date and kick-off time will not change with Leeds' Kenilworth Road visit already scheduled for 12:30pm.

It follows a string of recent fixture changes, some of which greatly inconvenience travelling supporters, such as this weekend's 12pm kick-off away at Portsmouth and next weekend's game against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road, which is slated for 12:30 on Saturday, March 15.

Leeds' fixture amendments are now confirmed up to and including the weekend of April 5. Matches after that date are still subject to change.

Four of United's 11 remaining Championship encounters this season are due to kick off at 12:30pm or earlier, with others potentially to follow.