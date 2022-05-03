Leeds United's relegation rivals Everton have seen one of their remaining Premier League fixtures moved for television broadcast later this month.

The Toffees were due to play Brentford at Goodison Park on Sunday, May 15 at 2pm - the same time as Leeds host Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road.

TV: Leeds United were due to play Brighton and Hove Albion at the same time as Everton faced Brentford (Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

However, Everton's game has now been moved to 4:30pm the same day, meaning Leeds will have played their penultimate and 37th game of the season before Everton have taken to the field for their 36th.

Everton have two fixtures still to play following the weekend of the 15th while Leeds have just one, against Brentford on the final day in West London.

This latest fixture amendment could see the Whites open up a gap on Everton in the bid to avoid relegation, if they manage to defeat Brighton, and claim points from their next two matches against Arsenal and Chelsea.