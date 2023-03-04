Late decision and fresh hammer blow leaves five key men missing for Leeds United's hosts Chelsea

Blues boss Graham Potter revealed at his pre-match press conference that England international Reece James was a doubt for the Leeds clash due to tightness in his hamstring and the 23-year-old has now been ruled out. His absence leaves five key Blues players missing given that Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy had already been ruled out.

"We have been assessing him this week and feel it is too soon for the game today,” said Potter of James, as quoted by football.london. “There is a strong chance he will be available for Tuesday (vs) Dortmund but this game comes too soon.”