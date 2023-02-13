'Last chance saloon' - Leeds United fans on Man United defeat, serious warning and Whites must

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Sunday’s game and what next for the fourth-bottom Whites including a “serious” warning and a “last chance saloon” must.

Neil Grewer

Harsh, that’s my assessment. A good overall team performance but, once again, no points. The score flattered the visitors but you cannot argue with the quality of Rashford who was quiet for most of the game but delivered (again) when it really mattered – and that was the difference between the teams.

CHANCE: But Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville fires over the bar in the fourth minute of Sunday's Roses derby against Manchester United at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Illan Meslier had a much quieter afternoon than the previous encounter but, alas, so did Willy Gnonto and we lost our way a little when the substitutions were made. On the positive side, the defence does look better organised and robust despite conceding two goals in each of the last two games. But we will need to rediscover our clinical finishing in coming games.

Player of the match: Lyke Ayling.

Andy Rhodes

Before this game many of us would have thought that an away win would’ve been somewhat obvious but, having watched this one, the scoreline was ultimately very flattering. The visitors absorbed serious pressure throughout and were lucky not to have conceded at least one by the time they scored themselves.

Crysencio Summerville had the best of Leeds’ chances and should’ve taken at least one, possibly in the opening minutes. Ultimately, though, this was another story of the Whites not being clinical enough and when Marcus Rashford, in his current form, was presented with a chance, he wasn’t going to miss.

Michael Skubala’s side showed immense character, though, and it will be a positive sign ahead of a new manager coming in. While we weren’t expecting much from this week, wins will be needed in the next two games or Leeds will be in serious danger at the bottom.

Player of the match: Luke Ayling.

Keith Ingham

As I’ve said many times, football can be cruel and to lose to Man U like we did was just so but, if you don’t take your chances, you will come up short. Leeds had the upper hand in the first half with Summerville putting a great chance over the bar while Fernandez brought a superb save from Meslier in injury time when Wober gifted him the ball.

In the second half, Leeds had four chances with Summerville, Harrison and Ayling having efforts on goal. Despite the pressure, the visitors broke with just over 20 minutes to play, Rashford beating Meslier with a header. The goal was checked for offside but given. Garnacho made it 2-0 with six minutes to play.

Desperately disappointed but it’s been like that all season and the need to get the coach in is the priority. Whoever it is and whether we like him or not, it will be his job to steer Leeds away from the rocks. Relegation is a real worry despite some encouraging performances.

Players of the match: Luke Ayling and Crysencio Summerville.

David Watkins

Damn! That was so frustrating again. A point was there for the taking for the sake of another 10 minutes of concentration. We got away with one sloppy error in the first half when Illan Meslier saved the day but two further lapses in the second half cost us dearly.

At the other end, we created a handful of half-chances but couldn’t fashion a goal. As always, we have to remember we were playing one of the form sides in Europe so we can’t be too critical but to leave a player like Rashford so much room for a free header is unforgivable and their second goal was another lapse in concentration.

Overall, this game was no different to numerous others this season; played well, possibly even shaded it, but then throw a point away with moments of sloppiness. We are missing real quality at crucial moments in the game. It feels like last chance saloon time now; Everton and Saints look our best chances of points until mid-March!

Player of the match: Luke Ayling.

Mike Gill

A fine performance from the Whites which sadly produced nothing. United didn't play like relegation candidates and, for 80 minutes, were the better side. Then Rashford struck and, after a VAR check, Leeds were behind. Garnacho scored the second a few minutes later and it stayed that way despite the VAR team's attempts to add another couple of dubious goals to Manchester's tally. Apart from the finishing, it would be difficult to be too critical of the Whites’ performance. They fought to the end and the true fans stayed to applaud their effort.

Whoever ends up managing this United side will inherit some talented players. Towering performances from all the defenders plus Harrison, Gnonto, Summerville, Adams and McKennie. Everton next at Goodison Park and let’s hope it's a better effort than last season ... not our finest hour. And the managerial appointment needs to be sooner rather than later.