Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Largie Ramazani scored the only goal of the game as Leeds defeated Harrogate Town in the FA Cup third round.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani has made an admission on Saturday evening’s FA Cup clash triumph against Harrogate Town with a Daniel Farke message.

Championship leaders Leeds and League Two side Town met competitively for the first time in Saturday evening’s third round FA Cup clash on a freezing night at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds approached the contest sat 67 places higher than Town on the EFL ladder yet Farke’s Whites were pushed hard by Simon Weaver’s visitors who were undone by a single goal from Ramazani midway through the second half.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Ramazani admitted the contest proved a difficult one but ultimately saluted cup progress as he revealed boss Farke’s half-time message to his team.

“Very delighted,” said Ramazani.

“It was a difficult game but we got through in the end. On a personal level it was quite difficult because they were playing so deep. But obviously we like to keep it ticking, small touches and we tried. It didn't work in the first half, we tried, we got a few chances but I think we did well and it paid off in the end."

Asked what Farke had said after a goalless first-half, Ramazani revealed: “He was quite happy with us. Obviously we kept on attacking and creating chances but obviously the only disappointment was not finishing our chances and that's what he really said. He said we should go out there in the second half and finish our chances."