Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United's Largie Ramazani if star man Yeremay Hernandez moves on this summer.

The Whites' winger is highly unlikely to return to Spain's second tier with Deportivo for several reasons, though, despite supposed interest from the Galician club.

El Gol Digital have named the Leeds forward as being on Deportivo's shortlist if Hernandez is picked up by a bigger club, but a Leeds exit is not in the offing.

Ramazani is a new arrival at Elland Road having joined from UD Almeria last summer and while 720 league minutes may be less action than the Belgian had anticipated, there is no suggestion the 24-year-old is unsettled, nor would Leeds entertain an offer below what the club paid for him after a season in which he has demonstrated promise and potential.

Leeds' No. 17 could yet find himself starting for United in the Premier League next season, if a deal for first-choice left-winger Manor Solomon cannot be struck between Leeds and parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

Furthermore, promotion to the top flight is likely to see Ramazani's pay packet increase with such clauses commonplace in player contracts when signing for clubs in Leeds' position.

Deportivo, meanwhile, will remain a second tier side next season as the team currently sit 12th in Spain's Segunda Division. Even if the club were to sell 10-goal attacker Hernandez - who reportedly has a 20 million Euro (£16.5m) release clause - Deportivo would struggle to match Ramazani's Elland Road earnings, let alone afford a player who moved for somewhere in the region of £10 million only 12 months ago.

Clubs in the division above Deportivo are aware their finances do not match up to those on offer in English football and any deal which sees Ramazani depart would not be an inexpensive one. Moreover, transfer flows between clubs in Spain and England tend to only go one way, especially for players of Ramazani's profile.

Due to his ability, Ramazani will be sought-after by many teams but only those above Leeds in the footballing food chain are able to afford him. He remains contracted at Elland Road until summer 2028.