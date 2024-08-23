Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s newest signing Largie Ramazani is expected to be in attendance at Hillsborough this evening as Daniel Farke’s men take on Sheffield Wednesday.

The Belgian signed a four-year deal at Elland Road on Thursday leaving Spanish side Almería for a fee expected to reach £10 million if all add-ons and future payments are triggered.

Leeds see the 23-year-old as a replacement for £25 million-plus winger Crysencio Summerville who joined West Ham United earlier in the transfer window after activating the Dutchman’s relegation release clause.

Ramazani needed to have been registered with the EFL before noon on Thursday in order to be eligible versus Wednesday tonight. The YEP understands Ramazani will most likely make his debut in Farke’s matchday squad next weekend at home to Hull City and will sit out this evening’s contest.

According to the EFL handbook: “A Player will only be eligible to play in a match organised by The League if the appropriate forms for his registration or the transfer of his registration (including, for the avoidance of doubt, Temporary Loan Transfers) are submitted (in such manner as the League shall specify from time to time) to and received by The League by 12.00 noon on the day prior to the date of such match and confirmed by the League to be in order.”

Leeds made no mention of the former Belgium youth international’s availability in their club statement confirming the signing, which arrived at 7:45pm.

Nevertheless, the ex-Manchester United youngster is expected to be in attendance at Hillsborough, supporting his new teammates from the stand as opposed to aiding with on-pitch contributions.

Ramazani scored 19 league goals for Almería during his four-year stay in southern Spain, including in his final appearance for the club against Racing Santander last weekend. He is expected to report for training in good condition and immediately be in contention for Leeds’ upcoming fixtures, starting with the visit of the Tigers next Saturday.