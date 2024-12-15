Largie Ramazani has given his verdict on Leeds United’s draw at Preston.

Whites ace Largie Ramazani has delivered a six-word verdict on Leeds United’s 1-1 draw at Preston North End which has also prompted a fellow star message to the club’s fans.

Belgian winger Ramazani was again named on the bench for Saturday lunchtime’s Championship clash at Deepdale but brought on as part of a double change with 25 minutes left.

With Leeds 1-0 down, Ramazani and Patrick Bamford were introduced as boss Daniel Farke’s first two changes for Willy Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson.

Ramazani was bagging his fourth batch of minutes since returning from an ankle injury and quickly became a threat but the Belgian was thwarted by Preston keeper Freddie Woodman as Farke’s side knocked on the door for a way back into the game.

Leeds looked set to suffer just a fourth defeat of the season as they still trailed heading into second half stoppage time but the Whites ultimately salvaged a 1-1 draw as Preston defender Jack Whatmough diverted a Dan James cross past Woodman for a 93rd-minute own goal.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ramazani posted a series of photographs of the game together with the message: “Hard earned point on the road”.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu - himself also recently back from injury - posted his own message of “Plus one. Thank you to the travelling fans.”