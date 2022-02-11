The Toffees boss is preparing his side for a physically demanding 90 minutes tomorrow against a team who will stick to their plan no matter what, but doesn't want to see his players following their men all over the pitch as their opponents will.

The man-marking system at Leeds often means a right-back can end up tracking a winger all the way across the pitch. It's just one of the elements of Marcelo Bielsa' s style that makes Leeds a distinctly difficult challenge, however.

"They're a relatively unique team in their style," said Lampard, who has previous experience of coming up against Leeds as manager of both Derby County and Chelsea.

"Their physical output and energy is way above anyone in the league. It's just something I admire, you obviously train to get to that condition. Some of their movements in their attacking play are really good too. We have to understand that but also we have to believe in their own strengths. We've got a talented squad. The lads will be prepared for what Leeds can bring. We'll focus more on ourselves and back ourselves. The Goodison crowd behind us, playing at home, a real desire to get the result - that's where we're at."

Lampard once again put on record his respect for Bielsa, insisting that the Spygate saga was 'long gone history' and lauding the Argentine's ability to get results through his unique style. The former Derby boss doesn't feel that major tactical adjustments are necessary to play against Leeds but is drilling into his players a sense of what they will be up against and how vital it will be to stay on plan, rather than getting sucked into the opposition's modus operandi.

"I don't think there are too many tactical changes, more the idea of how they play, the energy and fluidity to their movements and their rotations," he said.

"You can't follow their players all over the pitch. It's the style they have and if you try to match them in that style it's very difficult so you have to be very disciplined in the way you defend against them.

UNIQUE TEST - Frank Lampard is preparing his Everton side to try and match Leeds United stride for stride at Goodison. Pic: Getty