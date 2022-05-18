Leeds, Burnley and Everton are scrapping it out as they look to avoid finishing in the Premier League's third and final relegation place to join already-relegated duo Norwich City and Watford in going down.

United approached last Sunday's fixtures sitting in the division's drop zone but a late Pascal Struijk equaliser sealed a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton which took Jesse Marsch's Whites out of the bottom three after Burnley's 1-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

The third-bottom Clarets would now be relegated if failing to pick up another point and Boyd has hailed the significance of Leeds putting pressure back on Burnley ahead of their Thursday night trip to Aston Villa.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PREDCTIONS: In from former Rangers striker and now Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd, above. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Fifth-bottom Everton - who are a point ahead of Leeds - host Crystal Palace the same night and all three of the relegation-battling teams kick off at the same time on the final day.

Burnley host Newcastle United and Leeds visit Brentford as Everton face Arsenal at the Emirates.

Leeds soared to a ninth-placed finish under Marcelo Bielsa upon last season's Premier League return and whilst Boyd has previously labelled Bielsa's Whites as 'overhyped', the former Rangers star and Sky Sports pundit said he never thought United would go down.

The 38-year-old felt Struijk's Elland Road equaliser was huge but can also envisage another dramatic development in the battle to stay up.

Asked how he assessed the run in and what would happen next, Boyd said on Sky Sports News: "I think Everton will probably look at that Crystal Palace match and if they can get the points that they need to stay up then that obviously writes them off ahead of the final day.

"When you look at Leeds, they have been on a slide but I didn't think they would go down, I wasn't buying into the whole Leeds were the team they were but I didn't think they would be in this position.

"But you have got to say that it was a big big goal from Leeds at the weekend, a big goal.

"It's got them back and you are then asking of Burnley who have got to go and get something from a game and see where it leaves then but Leeds will still fancy their chances going to Brentford as well.