The Whites are attempting to get a deal for the Hoffenheim striker over the line this week to bolster Marsch's attacking options, having failed to land a senior centre-forward in the summer.

Rutter, still only 20, is a number 9 but his willingness to run at defenders gives him a different profile to Rodrigo, the Whites' top goalscorer and currently their only fully fit and experienced centre forward. It will likely take a club record fee to convince the Bundesliga side to part with their young Frenchman and as of Tuesday afternoon an agreement had not yet been reached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Victor Orta gets his man, it's possible that Joe Gelhardt could then decide to go out on loan in order to get more game time, an eventuality that would spark a second tier bidding war. A significant number of Championship outfits have already expressed interest or made enquiries over Gelhardt's availability, including Swansea City and his previous club Wigan Athletic.

Leeds are more than happy to keep the 20-year-old at Elland Road for the second half of the season but they will consider letting him out temporarily if the right move is presented and he decides it’s what he wants.

Swansea, managed by Russell Martin, are already among the frontrunners, with boss Russell Martin and his playing philosophy standing them in good stead. The 37-year-old likes his team to press when they don't have the ball and is keen to dominate possession, patiently looking for good openings. Gelhardt has struggled at times against big, experienced centre-backs when Leeds have had to go direct, and some of his best football was played for the Under 21s when cutting in from wide positions or running at defenders from a deeper starting point. Martin often employs two attackers in behind a central striker and when he goes with a 4-3-3 he likes his wide forwards to come inside and support the 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swans' fellow Championship side Wigan have also thrown their hat in the ring, presenting Gelhardt with an opportunity to go back and be a hero for the club that nurtured his talent before selling him to Leeds.His popularity at Elland Road is rivaled at the DW Stadium, but the Latics' position at the bottom of the table will not play in their favour.

The YEP understands, however, that there could still be some movement between the two clubs in January, with ex-Wigan attacker Sean McGurk keen to play more football in the second half of this season. As yet unable to make a senior breakthrough with the Whites, McGurk has not featured as much as he would like with the Under 21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad