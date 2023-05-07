"Knackered" - Adam Forshaw's honest Leeds United verdict but Whites plan and Man City positives

United’s first game under new manager Sam Allardyce ended in defeat after long-odds on title favourites City established a 2-0 lead at the interval via a brace from Ilkay Gundogan. Leeds rarely threatened aside from a Weston McKennie header from a corner that Ederson saved and Forshaw conceded that constantly chasing City’s slick passing game took its toll when it came to United’s chances to break.

Leeds, though, pulled a goal back in the 85th minute through Rodrigo after City’s Gundogan had seen a penalty tipped out on the post by Whites keeper Joel Robles and Forshaw said his side would take the positives with a definite action plan of being better with the ball for next weekend’s hosting of Newcastle United.

"It was tough,” admitted Forshaw to Sky Sports. "We have got to ride long moments without the ball here at times. We tried to stay as disciplined as we could. I think looking back at it, we weren't great with the ball. We didn't counter well enough, we probably didn't have enough quality on the ball on the day but I think there's positives to take. We stuck at it and there was a chance at the end."

RUNAROUND: Given to Leeds United and Adam Forshaw, left, by Manchester City with the likes of Phil Foden, right, in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at the Etihad. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Asked why he thought Leeds were not great with the ball, Forshaw admitted: “Probably, in all honesty, being knackered when you get it. I think sometimes you are behind the ball for that long, you are chasing, you are left to right and that's probably what happens when there's not enough freshness in the legs to do something ourselves at the time. They wear you down.