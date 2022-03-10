The CEO, writing in his programme notes for the game against Aston Villa, says the club's attempts to put in place a succession strategy was 'well advanced' and Jesse Marsch was identified as the man for the job.

Leeds sacked Bielsa on February 27 and announced Marsch as their new head coach a day later.

"Knowing the requirement to evolve from Marcelo at the end of the season meant the process to identify and secure a successor was on-going and well advanced," said Kinnear.

"Our task was primarily to find a coach who shared the same fundamental footballing ideology. This is one based on always being the tactical protagonist, out-running the opposition, placing a premium on scoring goals over simply preventing them - all while having a parallel focus on developing youth. This needed to be allied with the cultural qualities of integrity, endeavour and ambition that would fit with our club and supporters.

"Jesse Marsch was the outstanding candidate and the unanimous first choice."

Kinnear lauded the American's 'courage' for taking the job early despite the club being locked in a Premier League relegation battle and insists the club see him as the man to take them forward for the next three years.

"We have absolute confidence in Jesse for the remainder of this campaign and for the next three years," said the chief executive.

CULTURAL REVOLUTION - Leeds United needed to 'evolve' from Marcelo Bielsa this summer, says CEO Angus Kinnear. Pic: Getty

"We believe he is the man to continue our aggressive trajectory. I know that supporters will ultimately be impressed by not only what he delivers on the pitch, but how he represents the club off it."

As for Bielsa, Kinnear paid tribute to the Argentine's 'cultural revolution' at Elland Road and lamented his era did not end in a more fitting manner.

"Everyone at the club wanted Marcelo's reign to culminate in an Elland Road farewell that was befitting of his achievements, but sadly football often fails to follow the script," said Kinnear.