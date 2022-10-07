Right-back Nathaniel Clyne was forced off injured during last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea after colliding with Thiago Silva.

The 31-year-old defender was taken straight to hospital and Vieira has revealed that Clyne is now facing around a fortnight out.

Clyne required stitches on a deep laceration to the ankle but there was no damage to the major structures.

FRESH BLOW: For Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images.

"He went to the hospital and he is back at home now,” said Vieira at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

"He comes into training once every two days to do some work with the physios but it will be couple of weeks before he is coming back on the field."

Vieira was already without Jack Butland, Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur approaching Saturday's clash against the Blues and Joachim Andersen then suffered a calf issue the day before the game forcing him to miss out.

But Andersen is now back in training whilst Ferguson is back on the grass and “progressing”.

Butland was also pictured training this week but McArthur is not yet training alongside the team.