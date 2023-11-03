Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Key opposition rival makes Leeds United admission but declares confidence in Whites 'solution'

A key opposition rival has served up Leeds United praise but declared confidence in his own team’s Whites ‘solutions’.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Leeds will take on Championship leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in an 8pm kick-off tonight, ahead of which the Foxes hold a 14-point advantage over Daniel Farke’s third-placed Whites. Enzo Maresca’s side have won 13 out of their 14 league games so far, for which Danish under-21s international keeper Mads Hermansen has been ever-present between the sticks aside from the 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town.

Speaking to Leicester’s official matchday publication, CITY, Hermansen outlined his respect for Leeds and the Whites quality in addition to sizing up the game-plan that he expected from Daniel Farke’s visitors. Hermansen, though, says his Foxes outfit just need to keep their composure and use their own “solutions” in a bid to beat the Whites.

“We know what Leeds are coming with and we know the quality that they have," said Hermansen. “We know we have to be sharp and stick to our game-plan. They will probably come and press us high to try to make life difficult for us.

RESPECT: But plan for Leeds United from Leicester City keeper Mads Hermansen, above. Picture by Nick Potts/PA Wire.RESPECT: But plan for Leeds United from Leicester City keeper Mads Hermansen, above. Picture by Nick Potts/PA Wire.
“We just need to keep our calm to keep finding the right solutions in the same way we have done throughout the season. The only thing we can really control is our own performance so we’ll see what the outcome and result will be. We feel like we have some good solutions so we’ll do everything we can to make them work.”

