Key next Sunderland manager update issued ahead of Leeds United visit

Sunderland interim manager Mike Dodds expects to remain in the dugout against Leeds United on Tuesday night after leading the Black Cats to a 2-1 win over West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats parted ways with Tony Mowbray earlier this week and have yet to find his replacement, with Dodds placed in caretaker charge. He enjoyed an important win on Saturday, as the Black Cats moved back into the play-off places. The Championship table remains congested below the top four, with just five points separating West Brom in fifth and Norwich City in 13th. Sunderland are in the process of appointing their manager, but a new arrival is not expected ahead of Leeds' visit on Tuesday.

“As far as I’m aware I’m in charge on Tuesday, nobody has told me otherwise,” said Dodds after Saturday's win which came courtesy of goals from Dan Ballard and Dan Neil. “I will stick to my plan until someone else tells me otherwise.

"I have to be careful what I say here! I am enjoying it. The only difference for me is this [press conference]. I mean that respectfully to whoever has worked at the football club previously. The only real difference is sitting here and being on the touchline a lot more. But I always enjoy working with this group and coming up with a plan to hurt the opposition and I enjoy being on the grass working to improve the players. It's a hobby and I'm really fortunate to get paid at the same time."

Reflecting on his first game in charge, Dodds hinted how he will try and approach Tuesday night's meeting with Leeds at the Stadium of Light. Speaking after beating West Brom. he said: “I’m a perfectionist and I want to have complete control of the game, I didn’t like elements of the first half where they had too much control of the ball, albeit without hurting us too much.