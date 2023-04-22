News you can trust since 1890
Key men return as Javi Gracia makes three Leeds United changes at Fulham

Boss Javi Gracia has made three changes to his Leeds United side for Saturday’s lunchtime clash at Premier League hosts Fulham in which Max Wober and Liam Cooper both start.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

Wober returned from his recent absence due to a hamstring injury as an unused substitute for Monday night’s hammering by Liverpool but the Austrian defender now comes straight back into the side along with Cooper and also Crysencio Summerville.

Junior Firpo, Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra all drop out of the side and all three are on the bench along with Patrick Bamford who returns following his calf issue.

The striker missed Monday night’s hosting of Liverpool due to a calf problem and Gracia said he would have to take a late check on the condition of the Whites no 9.Willy Gnonto also remains on the bench whilst Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas remain out injured. Jack Harrison also makes his 200th appearance for the club.

RETURN: Of Leeds United captain Liam Cooper who starts at Fulham. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has made just the one change to his side for whom Whites loanee Dan James is ineligible to play against his parent club. With talisman striker Aleksandar Mitrovic still suspended, Bobby De Cordova-Reid takes the place of James upfront. Neeskens Kebano also returns from injury to the bench.

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Pereira; Wilson, Willian, De Cordova-Reid. Rodák, Soares, Diop, Duffy, Lukić, Kebano, Cairney, Solomon, Vinicíus.

Leeds United: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Wober, Roca, McKennie, Summerville, Harrison, Aaronson, Rodrigo. Subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Forshaw, Sinisterra, Rutter, Gnonto, Bamford.

Referee: Peter Bankes.

