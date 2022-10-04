Eagles boss Patrick Vieira was already without Jack Butland, Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur approaching Saturday's clash against the Blues and Joachim Andersen then suffered a calf issue the day before the game.

Andersen consequently missed the weekend fixture in which Palace then suffered another injury blow as Nathaniel Clyne was forced off two minutes before the interval.

Clyne landed awkwardly after colliding with Chelsea's Thiago Silva who had earlier escaped with just a yellow card when handballing as the last man.

FRESH INJURIES: For Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, above, ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Selhurst Park. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Vieira revealed in his post-match press conference that Clyne had been taken straight to hospital but was awaiting further news.

"I didn't have the chance to speak with the doc yet," said Vieira, asked about Clyne.

"The thing I know is that he went straight away to the hospital."

Providing an update on Andersen, Vieira revealed: "He trained with us yesterday morning and he felt something on his calf.

"That's why he wasn't involved today."

Despite the absentees, Palace took a seventh-minute lead against Chelsea through their first attack as Odsonne Edouard flicked home Jordan Ayew’s cross from the right flank.

Eberechi Eze then twice went close to doubling the home side’s advantage and Palace were furious when Thiago Silva was allowed to stay on the pitch.

The Chelsea defender was dispossessed by Ayew as the last man and the Brazilian hit the deck before palming the ball away to deny Ayew a clear run at goal.

The game’s video assistant referee Stuart Attwell decided that the booking was enough and Thiago Silva then provided the assist for Chelsea to equalise seven minutes before the interval through Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang’s sharp finish on the turn.

Vieira then found himself booked and a miserable afternoon for Palace ended with former Eagles loanee Conor Gallagher netting a 90th-minute winner with a peach of an effort from the edge of the box that found the top right corner.

The defeat left Palace fourth-bottom in the Premier League table with just six points from their first seven games.

Vieira did not want to talk about the decision to allow Thiago Silva to stay on the pitch at his post-match press conference but told Match Of The Day: “He was very lucky.

"But this is the referee’s decision and VAR decision.

"It’s difficult to understand and to accept it.”

Vieira added: “Obviously I think if the game finishes 1-1 both teams would be happy with that.

“Conceding the late goal is difficult to accept, but we just have to learn about keeping results and focusing more in this kind of period, and trying to win football matches.

“Until the last minute it is always important to concentrate and work well as a team, and not to give them those kinds of opportunities.

“In the second-half they didn’t create very much. It took a fantastic goal from Conor for them to win the game.

“When you look at the situation, we are eight bodies against six – he never should be in that position to take a chance.