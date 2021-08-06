Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will begin their second season back in the Premier League with a clash against their arch rivals at Old Trafford next Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils will take in their final pre-season friendly against Everton tomorrow and Solskjaer has revealed that key duo Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani are yet to train.

"Hopefully they’ll be fit when they come back in with us,” said Red Devils boss Solskjaer, speaking to manutd.com“They’re due to come in after the weekend.

UPDATE: From Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

"There are different circumstances as to why they haven’t joined us yet, but it’s a long season and they had to have a little more time off.”

Asked about Sancho and also Raphael Varane, Solskjaer said as quoted by the MEN: "They (Sancho and Varane) still haven’t trained with us and I need to see how they are.

"I can’t see them being available for Everton but hopefully they will be ready to be on the bench (against Leeds).

"We’ve not got everyone back yet and we’re still lacking a few. Every year that there’s a championship it’s difficult. Luke (Shaw), Harry (Maguire), Fred - a few - will only have the Everton game to prepare.

"It’s still not perfect because I think teams with fewer players in tournaments do have an advantage early on but we’re as ready as we can be.

"Fred played nine games over the summer and he’s had three weeks away from us and then two weeks to get ready again, so they should be ready."

Eric Bailly and Amad are also absent having represented the Ivory Coast at the Olympics.

Solskjaer said: "Yes of course when you go into these tournaments during pre-season it’s always difficult.

“I don’t know exactly the day they’ll be back with us after the quarantine, but they’ll be ready and better off for playing these games.”

