Nigerian international defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has missed Leicester's last seven games in all competitions due to a hamstring injury but returned to the bench for Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Arsenal.

The Foxes are back in action on Thursday night at home to Spartak Moscow in the Europa League for an 8pm kick-off and Ndidi could start to boost to a side that has conceded 13 goals in the seven games covering Ndidi's absence.

Pressed on whether the 24-year-old could help the Foxes in their bid to stop leaking so many goals, boss Brendan Rodgers said as quoted by Leicestershire Live: “Hopefully. He’s just trained this week.

FOXES BOOST: Wilfred Ndidi, front, has not featured for Leicester City since the 2-2 draw at home to Burnley on September 25 but the defensive midfielder is now back available for Brendan Rodgers' side. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

"He was one that if we needed him for 15 or 20 minutes maximum (against Arsenal), that was our plan, but chasing the game there wasn’t that need to put him on.

“It’s great to have him back and available and we’ll see how his fitness looks over the coming days.”

Ricardo Pereira and Ayoze Perez missed Saturday's defeat against Arsenal, Perez reportedly due to a mild illness and Pereira with a hamstring issue.

Foxes full-back James Justin is also nearing a return having torn a knee ligament back in February.

Justin has joined contact training this week but is set for under-23s action before re-joining the first team and is not expected to play before the November international break.

Wesley Fofana is out until at least the new year having fractured his fibula in the pre-season friendly against Villareal whilst Marc Albrighton has not featured since the 4-3 win at Spartak Moscow on October 20.

Nampalys Mendy has been out with a groin injury but played for Leicester's under-23s against West Ham on Monday.

Leicester sit 11th in the Premier League table, four points and six places above fourth-bottom Leeds.

