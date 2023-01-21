Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch and Marc Roca are all walking a suspension tightrope this weekend, as the Whites look to keep as many first-team players available for their upcoming visit to Nottingham Forest. The trio have all accrued four yellow cards during the first half of this Premier League campaign and run the risk of a one-match ban if they earn a fifth during this weekend's contest with Brentford.

Leeds’ yellow card tallies will be wiped clean at the final whistle on Sunday, as the Whites will have then played 19 of their 38 Premier League fixtures, at which point an amnesty is granted for bookings picked up in the first half of the season.

Koch and Roca are both expected to start for Leeds versus the Bees, while Rasmus Kristensen may be introduced from the bench if Luke Ayling continues at right-back.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth battles for possession with Rasmus Kristensen and Robin Koch of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road on November 05, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds’ next fixture after Brentford on Sunday will be an FA Cup Fourth Round tie against either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood on Saturday, January 28. While suspensions picked up in cup competitions do carry over into the Premier League, if a player accrues five yellow cards in the league, they are not eligible to serve their one-match suspension in cup competitions, even if that fixture falls next in the calendar.