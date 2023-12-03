A handful of Leeds United players have discovered their European Championships fate, ahead of which there is a big Whites clash on the cards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group stages draw for next summer’s Euros in Germany took place on Saturday evening and Whites trio Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and Tottenham loanee Joe Rodon still have a chance of qualifying with Wales. The Dragons could get to the group stages via the play-off path and Rob Page’s men will come up against World Cup runners-up France plus Netherlands and Austria in Group D of Euro 2024 should they progress.

In order do so, Wales must first overcome a March play-offs semi-final against Finland which will present an inter-Whites battle against Glen Kamara. The winners of the Wales versus Finland tie will then face Poland or Estonia for a place at the Euros itself, a game which will also take place at the end of March. A tie against Poland could present a battle with ex-Whites star Mateusz Klich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland, with whom Liam Cooper is part of the squad, have already qualified and the Tartan Army have been drawn in Group A where they will face Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Willy Gnonto has also been part of the Italy squad and the Azzurri have been placed in Group B with Spain, Croatia and Albania.

EUROS FATE: Revealed for Wales for whom Dan James, above, is part of the squad. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds do not have any players in the current England squad which loaned out Whites winger Jack Harrison will be aiming for a place in. The Three Lions will be in Group C at next summer’s Euros along with Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia.

Bulgaria, with whom Ilia Gruev is part of the squad, did not qualify for the group stages or the play-offs. But there is potential for Whites interest in the Netherlands for whom Crysencio Summerville, Pascal Struijk and Joel Piroe have all been capped at youth level. The Netherlands have been drawn in Group D where they could face Wales should the Dragons qualify.

Similarly, Illan Meslier has been capped at youth level for France for whom Georginio Rutter is also part of the current under-21s set up. France are also in Group D along with the Netherlands, Austria and one out of Finland, Wales, Poland or Estonia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad