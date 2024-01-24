Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whites captain Liam Cooper has outlined his personal hope upon his injury return and a Leeds United must after a "big moment" in the club's promotion quest.

Cooper has recently been sidelined with groin issues but returned to the Whites bench for Sunday's Championship hosting of Preston North End and came on in the 89th minute before his team sealed a dramatic victory.

Joel Piroe's 94th-minute penalty eventually sealed Leeds a 2-1 success that Cooper felt was a "big moment" in the quest for an immediate return to the Premier League and left the changing room "buzzing."

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night's hosting of Norwich City, Cooper said his side now must keep going and also outlined his own hopes upon returning to the field of play.

Writing in his captain's column in Wednesday's match night programme, Cooper reasoned: "There is nothing better than winning a football match in virtually the last minute of the game, as we did on Sunday against Preston North End. The changing room after the game was buzzing, as you can imagine, and it felt like a big moment. If you want to be successful in this league, at times you have to dig in and grind out victories and that is exactly what we did.

"It was a really tough game, Preston came with a game plan and committed lots of fouls to try and stop us. Once again, though, I thought the character of the group shone through, We kept on fighting and fighting and Joel Piroe stepped up and was the calmest man in the stadium to slot away the penalty. It was a special moment and we have to keep on going now.

