A Leeds United star has failed to overcome a recent issue for today’s regular season finale at home to Southampton for which there is a Whites injury return and one change to the side.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford suffered a heavily bruised knee on the back of last midweek’s 4-3 win at Middlesbrough which forced him to miss last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at QPR.

Boss Daniel Farke has hoped that Bamford would then return to training early this week but the striker was still having issues with his knee, making him a doubt for today’s must win finale against the Saints.

Farke had hoped Bamford would be able to train ahead of the fixture but the forward is not part of the squad in which there is an injury return for Connor Roberts who is back on the bench.

The one change to the team sees Glen Kamara recalled to the XI in midfield as Archie Gray drops to the bench. Joel Piroe is again preferred to Mateo Joseph in the front line as young forward Joseph again sits amongst the substitutes.

Dan James, Pascal Struik and Stuart Dallas had already been ruled out injured.

Leeds United: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Roberts, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Gray, Anthony, Gelhardt, Joseph.