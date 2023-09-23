Key Leeds United figure issues fitness update and considers 'harsh' treatment of teammate
Cooper ruptured his plantar fascia in the opening weekend 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City but returned to action as a second half substitute in Wednesday night’s goalless draw at Hull City. Cooper was brought on as boss Daniel Farke was forced into a reshuffle upon centre-back Joe Rodon being sent off for a second booking on the hour mark.
Rodon is now suspended for Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Watford, ahead of which Cooper has given his verdict on Rodon’s two yellows and a very positive personal fitness update.
Writing in Saturday’s matchday programme, Cooper said: “Over the international break, naturally I was disappointed not to be available for Scotland, but the period allowed me to continue my rehabilitation from injury and get back into full training with the rest of the lads which was pleasing. I’m now back to full health and can’t wait to kick on now.”
Assessing Rodon’s dismissal and goalless draw at Hull, Cooper added: “From a defender’s point of view, I thought the two yellows Joe Rodon received were harsh, but these things can unfortunately happen in football. I thought we dealt with the situation well and we were pleased to secure a third clean sheet in a row. It’s another point on the board and it could well be an important one come the end of the season.”