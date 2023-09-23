Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Key Leeds United figure issues fitness update and considers 'harsh' treatment of teammate

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has issued a very positive fitness update and considered the “harsh” treatment of a Whites teammate.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cooper ruptured his plantar fascia in the opening weekend 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City but returned to action as a second half substitute in Wednesday night’s goalless draw at Hull City. Cooper was brought on as boss Daniel Farke was forced into a reshuffle upon centre-back Joe Rodon being sent off for a second booking on the hour mark.

Rodon is now suspended for Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Watford, ahead of which Cooper has given his verdict on Rodon’s two yellows and a very positive personal fitness update.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Writing in Saturday’s matchday programme, Cooper said: “Over the international break, naturally I was disappointed not to be available for Scotland, but the period allowed me to continue my rehabilitation from injury and get back into full training with the rest of the lads which was pleasing. I’m now back to full health and can’t wait to kick on now.”

Most Popular
FITNESS UPDATE: From Whites captain Liam Cooper, above. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.FITNESS UPDATE: From Whites captain Liam Cooper, above. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.
FITNESS UPDATE: From Whites captain Liam Cooper, above. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Assessing Rodon’s dismissal and goalless draw at Hull, Cooper added: “From a defender’s point of view, I thought the two yellows Joe Rodon received were harsh, but these things can unfortunately happen in football. I thought we dealt with the situation well and we were pleased to secure a third clean sheet in a row. It’s another point on the board and it could well be an important one come the end of the season.”

Related topics:Liam CooperDaniel FarkeHull CityCardiff CityWatfordScotland