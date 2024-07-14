Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are in a better position to win promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking. That's according to boxer Josh Warrington, who points to the mess Daniel Farke and 49ers Enterprises inherited at Elland Road last summer as one of the key reasons why Leeds just fell short.

The Whites saw a raft of high profile players leave the club last summer either on loan or permanently following the club's relegation from the top flight and the uncertainty continued into the campaign as Farke was left unable to name a full bench. The club's takeover situation saw transfer plans being pushed back, too, with a late flurry of signings being enough to bring stability and balance to the squad after seeing Leeds fail to win any of their first three Championship games.

This time around, though, Leeds are in a much better place as they prepare themselves for another push for promotion. The Whites have seen a host of players linked away and some have left with Archie Gray's exit being the most notable to date.

However, the club are not looking to sell anymore of their prized assets and it seems they are well underway with their own business. Joe Rodon has returned to the club with Leeds beating off Premier League competition to secure what is a major coup, while Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell have also been signed to add strength in depth.

More signings will be made over the coming weeks as Leeds bid to ensure they are in the best place possible to hit the ground running when they take on Portsmouth on August 10, and Warrington is feeling confident as the season approaches.

“It’s good to keep him [Rodon]," the former featherweight world champion, who will be challenging for the IBF Super Featherweight World title in September, told LeedsUnited.news. "There was talk of him floating away. It’s a shame to lose Archie Gray but we seem to be keeping a lot of our senior players. Hopefully we can build on from where we were before.

“Last season, Daniel Farke didn’t even know what was happening with the squad; they were all over the place. We got to the play-off final but I thought we could’ve done even better than that,”

“We could have been in for automatic promotion. This time, we start with his squad, we have the backing of Red Bull as well. Let’s go up as champions."