The EFL have confirmed the summer transfer window for Championship, League One and League Two clubs will open on Friday, June 14 this year.

Should Leeds United remain a Championship side next season, they will be permitted to conduct their summer transfer business during an 11-week period between mid-June and the end of August.

This summer's transfer window opens the same day the European Championships kick off in Germany on Friday, June 14. Exactly 11 weeks later, the window will close for EFL clubs at 11pm on Friday, August 30.

The Football League has also announced dates for the winter transfer window in early 2025, beginning on January 1 and coming to a close on Monday, February 3 at 11pm.

Fixtures for next season's Championship schedule are due to be released in just over a month at 9am on Wednesday, June 26.

Leeds will hope their fixture release date is eight days earlier when the Premier League announce their schedule for the 2024/25 campaign, but first must find a way past Norwich City at Elland Road in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg this Thursday.

The Premier League are yet to announce the summer transfer period for its member clubs, although it usually tends to align with the EFL.