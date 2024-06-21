Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are considering their next move with regards to a key backroom position at Thorp Arch with the departure of Rob Price.

The club's head of medicine and performance has taken up a similar position with newly promoted Championship side Derby County.

Price leaves after a six-year stint that saw him work closely with first team managers like Marcelo Bielsa and Daniel Farke to manage the health and fitness of the squad. He was in charge of Leeds' medical department during the Covid-19 pandemic and came in for praise from Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas for his support during their respective complicated long-term injuries.

He was also credited for Leeds' efforts to help Harvey Elliott after a horror injury at Elland Road. Liverpool physio Chris Morgan said: "Thank you to our friends and colleagues from the medical team at Leeds United who helped us look after Harvey on the pitch yesterday. Rob Price and his team really treated him as they would one of their own."

Price arrived at Leeds in 2018 after almost six years at Hull City and previously spent seven years as head physio at Liverpool.

Price had been an important part of Dallas' rehab and recovery from a fractured femur, sustained in April 2022 and was thanked personally for his hard work by the former Northern Ireland international upon taking the decision to retire from the professional game earlier this year.

“He actually knocked off the bottom of his femur. There are two balls at the bottom of the femur, he completely broke one of those off. We got a private ambulance down to London. Stu underwent surgery," Price told the Leeds United Official Podcast last season.

“A seven and a half hour procedure. They spent hours making sure they aligned the joint. minimum of 12 months, could be 24, probably 18. He is 16 months. He’s made the next stage of his rehab."

Dallas' injury ultimately proved prohibitive to a professional football return but expressed his gratitude to Price and his team in an open letter to supporters.

"I truly believe we have the greatest medical team around and special thanks must go to Rob Price, Henry McStay and Ruben Crespo who have worked around the clock to give me the best medical attention that I have needed," the 32-year-old wrote.

On Price’s exit, chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Rob for his commitment and dedication to Leeds United, especially during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic in the 2019/20 season.