An FA spokesperson released the following statement on Wednesday afternoon: "A one-match touchline ban and £2,000 fine have been imposed on the Blackburn Rovers manager, Jon Dahl Tomasson, for misconduct at their game against Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Championship on Saturday, 2 December. "Jon Dahl Tomasson admitted that he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official in the 79th and 80th minutes, which led to his dismissal, and he also accepted the standard penalty." Tomasson was expelled from the sideline during the match at Hillsborough and will have to settle for a place in the stands at Ewood Park when Leeds kick off against Blackburn on Saturday lunchtime. Rovers' home form is one of the poorest in the Championship this season, losing four of their last six outings in Lancashire. Their record is unlikely to be helped by the lack of Tomasson's presence on the touchline this weekend.