Key Blackburn Rovers figure set to miss Leeds United clash after admitting FA misconduct charge
Leeds United's next opponents Blackburn Rovers will be without their manager in the dugout when the two sides meet this weekend after Jon Dahl Tomasson admitted an FA charge for behaving in an improper manner towards match officials.
The former Danish international has accepted a punishment handed down by the FA, of a one-game touchline ban and £2,000 fine after using abusive language towards match officials during Rovers' 3-1 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.
An FA spokesperson released the following statement on Wednesday afternoon: "A one-match touchline ban and £2,000 fine have been imposed on the Blackburn Rovers manager, Jon Dahl Tomasson, for misconduct at their game against Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Championship on Saturday, 2 December. "Jon Dahl Tomasson admitted that he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official in the 79th and 80th minutes, which led to his dismissal, and he also accepted the standard penalty." Tomasson was expelled from the sideline during the match at Hillsborough and will have to settle for a place in the stands at Ewood Park when Leeds kick off against Blackburn on Saturday lunchtime. Rovers' home form is one of the poorest in the Championship this season, losing four of their last six outings in Lancashire. Their record is unlikely to be helped by the lack of Tomasson's presence on the touchline this weekend.
Daniel Farke, meanwhile, will hope his team can administer further punishment by inflicting defeat on Rovers who currently sit 7th in the table, one place outside the play-offs and trailing third-placed Leeds by ten points.
Blackburn were beaten 3-1 by the Championship's bottom club last weekend and are currently without several first-team players. Tomasson was forced into naming four untested academy graduates on the bench at Hillsborough, all of whom would have been debutants had they been introduced.
Rovers striker Sammie Szmodics has admitted in the wake of their defeat in South Yorkshire that the team are hurting and 'tired' due to the lack of fit and available squad options.
Tomasson's assistant Remy Reynierse is expected to monitor proceedings from the home dugout on Saturday.