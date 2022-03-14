Scotland international midfielder McLean looked to have bagged Norwich a point when converting Teemu Pukki's cross in the 91st minute, a strike which made Sunday's contest all square at 1-1.

Leeds then hit back to net a dramatic winner just three minutes later through Joe Gelhardt but McLean was unhappy about United's first-half opener which he believes should not have been allowed to stand.

Whites striker Patrick Bamford was fractionally offside as Norwich looked to clear Diego Llorente's long ball out of defence but a headed clearance then fell to Dan James who took the ball into the box before Rodrigo rifled home via a deflection.

CONTENTIOUS: Rodrigo races off to celebrate Leeds United's opening goal against Norwich City at Elland Road, but Canaries midfielder Kenny McLean believes the strike should have been disallowed. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“It’s quite clear to see that he does impact the play,” said McLean of Bamford to Norwich City's official website.

“We should still be picking up the centre forward and we can’t change the decisions now.

“We need to be more consistent for 90 minutes, which we haven’t done enough this season, to pick up points. It was the same against Chelsea.

“They killed us with the breakaway to make it 2-1 and then the goalkeeper made a good save in added time.

“We’re disappointed.

"We came here with belief that we’d get something from the game and it wasn’t the case.

“The first half wasn’t good enough. We had a go and got back in the game in the last half an hour, but we were punished in the end. We missed some big chances in the first half.”