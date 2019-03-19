Kemar Roofe lifts lid on transition under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United

Kemar Roofe believes his transition under Marcelo Bielsa has been "easy" this season at Leeds United.

Roofe has bagged 14 goals and two assists in the Championship under the Argentine playing primarily as a number nine having struggled to pin down a consistent position at Elland Road since his arrival in 2016.

The striker, though, suffered ligament damage to his knee last month against Swansea City but has stepped up his rehab at Thorp Arch in recent days.

United are hoping that the 25-year-old will play some part in the run-in as the Whites chase Championship promotion with eight games to go.

Speaking to EFL on Quest, Roofe revealed that the change had been simple: "I think it was easy.

"Just because we worked so hard in training and in pre-season. He wanted to get us in two weeks sooner. Just to work on everything he wanted.

"And it's not just football it is education as well."

United handed the advantage to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United in the automatic promotion places on Saturday as the Blades secured a 1-0 victory to leapfrog Bielsa's men into second.

Roofe, who saw Sharp play a key role in LS11, spoke of his admiration for his fellow forward.

"Yeah, of course," Roofe said of his respect for the Blades skipper.

"I just love football. It doesn't matter who it is. I respect if you're doing the right things and you're good at it. And you're nice to watch, I like that.

"What he has done this season is dangerous."