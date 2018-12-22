Kemar Roofe hails 'special' Leeds United as striker eyes new Whites deal

STRIKER KEMAR Roofe admits he is intent on staying at Leeds United for the long term, hailing his club as "special" as he waits on a new contract offer.

Roofe has enjoyed a fine first half to the season operating largely in his preferred striker role with the 23-year-old already on ten goals for the campaign and United's top scorer.

The forward's current deal ends in the summer of 2020 with the YEP understanding that talks about a new contract will take place in the new year.

Leeds are keen to secure Roofe's future at the club and the striker admitted that "of course" he wanted to stay with the Whites for the long term.

"I'm enjoying myself, I always will," Roofe told the YEP.

"As long as I am playing football, I will always enjoy myself.

"That's the main thing for me, I love playing football and hopefully doing well.

"Contract wise, I still haven't heard anything. I am just playing my football and seeing what happens."

Assessing the prospect of potentially signing a longer term deal at Leeds, Roofe said: "Of course. This place is special.

"You are in the Championship but the fan base is a different level.

"It doesn't matter where I go in the country or in the world I always meet a Leeds fan and it's always positive as well."

Roofe has experienced a monumental year on and off the pitch with the striker seeing the birth of his second daughter Luna earlier this year.

Roofe smiled: "I am just getting used to it and just managing it all and trying to get enough sleep in and get the coffees in when I need to.

"And just enjoy the moment as well. I think that's the main thing.

"Yes it's going to be tough but it's all for a good purpose."

Roofe was also named the Championship's player of the month for August and the forward's side now head for their final game before Christmas at Aston Villa on Sunday sat top of the table following five-straight wins.

"Hopefully we can get six wins on the bounce," said Roofe.

"Going to Villa Park it's very tough, they are a very good team with good players and the stadium is very nice.

"The fan base is similar to Leeds and the atmosphere will be a very good one."