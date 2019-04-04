Kemar Roofe fit for Birmingham trip as Marcelo Bielsa delivers Leeds United fitness update

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has been passed fit for this weekend's trip to Birmingham City in the Championship.

The 26-year-old has missed United's last eight games after suffering knee ligament damage in the victory over Swansea City at Elland Road in mid-February.

Roofe, who has bagged 14 goals and two assists this season, will provide a welcome boost to Marcelo Bielsa's squad for the run-in with seven games to go.

Leeds are set to be without defender Barry Douglas for the rest of the campaign after the left-back underwent surgery to repair a ruptured medial ligament picked up in the win over Millwall last Saturday.

Kiko Casilla is expected to return in goal in place of Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the trip to St Andrew's after serving a one-match ban for his sending off against Sheffield United before the international break.

Adam Forshaw also made his comeback to the first-team squad last time out following a lengthy lay-off and is expected to be involved once again.

Bielsa issued an update over his squad's health ahead of the Blues clash: "(Kemar) Roofe is healthy.

"He couldn't play with the Under-23s because there was no game but he will be with the squad.

"Same as (Gjanni) Alioski and Douglas has the injury. We say sorry for this. It is a shame."