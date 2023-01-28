Harrison has been linked with a £20 million transfer to Leeds United’s relegation rivals Leicester City this month, however Marsch was clear in his stance on the 26-year-old’s future. The pair embraced on the touchline close to the end of the match, as Marsch chose to replace him with substitute Mateo Joseph for the final moments.

"Listen, all I'll say is, I really like Jack, first as a person. He's one of the most incredible people I've ever coached,” Marsch said.

"We like him here. We want to keep him. He's performing really well. I think getting him fit and healthy has been a big key. He's got flexibility in the way he plays. And I was just happy for him with all the things that are circulating that he was so clear, and sharp and good on the day. So that was the biggest reason for the hug.”

Jack Harrison and team mates celebrate after Leeds United score their third goal. .Accrington Stanley v Leeds United. FA Cup 4th round. Wham Stadium. 28 January 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson

On links to the King Power Stadium, Marsch was reluctant to discuss transfer specifics but feels Harrison is enjoying his football at Elland Road.

"When things start circulating, it's never so easy to just stay focused on what your job is, but I've tried to have open dialogue with him and be very honest with him and we have that kind of relationship,” Marsch added. “You know, he does like it here. That's all I can say. It's not like he's itching to leave.”

"So you know, when I see him now I see a guy who's clear and confident and a guy has nothing's gonna faze him. So yeah, I thought it was really good performance and what a great goal.”