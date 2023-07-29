Karl Darlow hails Leeds United man in declaring quick ambition and attractions to Whites move

Experienced promotion-winning goalkeeper Darlow has become United’s second signing of the summer in joining from Newcastle United for a fee of around £400,000 on a three-year deal. The keeper has joined the club one week before the start of the new season and Darlow has quickly signalled his aim to help Leeds back into the Premier League as quickly as he and the Whites can.

The 32-year-old also revealed that new owners 49ers Enterprises, boss Daniel Farke and the strength of United’s squad were particular draws in moving to the Whites.

"Exciting, really exciting,” said Darlow to LUTV. "It has been a bit of a whirlwind. I was in America yesterday (for Newcastle pre-season) then signing for Leeds today. I am delighted to be here, I can't wait to get started and I’m excited to join the group tomorrow and start training and looking forward to the new season."

EXCITED: New Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Pressed on why a move to Leeds was right for him, the keeper reasoned: "It's an exciting one. I think obviously with the new owners who are ambitious, the manager has got a track record in this league and has been someone that I have been keen to work with and especially seeing the quality and the strength of the squad that we have. It's something that really excites me and I want to help get this club back to the Premier League as quickly as possible."

Leeds take in their final pre-season friendly at Hearts on Sunday before beginning the Championship season with next Sunday’s hosting of Cardiff City. Asked on his focus for the next seven or eight days, Darlow declared: “Get some good training in, get to know the lads.