Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes a return to Leeds United for Kalvin Phillips in the summer would suit all parties. Phillips' struggles over the last 12 months or so have been well-documented, with the midfielder currently failing to find traction and confidence while on loan from Manchester City at West Ham United.

A series of errors in claret and blue have led the former Leeds man receiving heaps of criticism and he hasn't seen a minute of action in West Ham's last two games following his disastrous performance against Newcastle United last month. With his chances of game time at Man City next season looking slim to say the very least, there has been speculation about a permanent move for Phillips in the summer.

Leeds are one club said to be mulling over the possibility of a deal, should they return to the Premier League that is, while Fulham are also being linked with a move. Goodman, though, believes a return to his hometown club could be what he needs in order to rediscover his confidence and get his career back on track.

“He will be devastated at the way things have gone," Goodman told MOT Leeds News. "He does seem to have the backing of David Moyes and he may be able to show us the Kalvin Phillips of old once he’s up to match speed. He’s probably going to miss out on playing for England at the Euros on the basis of how the past couple of years have gone. So it’s going to be heart-breaking for Kalvin Phillips.