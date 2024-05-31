Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave Manchester City this summer

As many as eleven clubs are reportedly showing interest in a summer move for former Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips. Phillips is destined to leave Manchester City in the coming months as he bids to get his career back on track after what can only be described as a disastrous campaign.

The midfielder, who made the £45m switch from Leeds to Manchester City in 2022, struggled to get a look in under Pep Guardiola over the opening half of the season and was consequently allowed to join West Ham United on loan in January. That move was designed for him to find the minutes he needed to rebuild his form and make sure of his spot in this summer's England squad for Euro 2024.

However, the loan move probably could not have gone any worse, with Phillips making costly errors in a number of performances and being heavily criticised as a result. As such, despite initially receiving the backing of David Moyes, the midfielder played just 15 minutes over the final two months of the season, with a permanent switch to West Ham all but being ruled out.

Phillips will be looking to start afresh at a new club this summer then and at present it seems he has a number of potential options. Everton are said to be in contact with Man City over the possibility of a summer deal with the Toffees keen to bolster their midfield ranks and a Teamtalk report suggests they are confident of securing his signature with Sean Dyche keen to work with him.

However, HITC claim that both Celtic and Rangers are keen on a move for the 28-year-old. The report says that the Scottish Premiership giants would be interested if City were to cover the players wages, which is something they are said to be willing to do in an attempt to facilitate his departure.

The same news outlet supports Everton's interest, while linking six clubs from across the continent, with RB Leipzig, Lyon, Nice, Atalanta, Sevilla and Eintracht Frankfurt said to be keen.

The Sun are also carrying a Phillips story, with the national newspaper claiming Phillips would prefer to rebuild his career abroad, away from the pressures of the Premier League. As such, while they also link RB Leipzig, the report claims Roma and Red Bull Salzburg are keen on a move for Phillips.

Phillips was linked with an army of clubs in the January transfer window as it became obvious that he would be leaving the Etihad Stadium and it seems as though the midfielder can expect something similar over the coming weeks and months as he looks for a new club.