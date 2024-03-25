Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kalvin Phillips has been warned off returning to Leeds United this summer as his career approaches something of a crossroads.

It's fair to say things haven't exactly gone to plan for Phillips since leaving Elland Road in the summer of 2022 and after struggling to find any sort of traction while working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, he is now on loan at West Ham United. Unfortunately, his start to life in east London has been well-documented, with the midfielder making a number of costly errors and being sent off inside his first few games.

He was hooked at half-time by David Moyes in his last outing for the club, too, casting doubt on what role he has to play over the Premier League run-in at the London Stadium. That poor form has even seen him drop out of Gareth Southgate's England squad, despite the Three Lions' lack of centre-midfield options.

Phillips is due to return to Man City at the end of the season and a summer move elsewhere is expected with Leeds being one club linked with his signature, should they win promotion to the Premier League, in a move that would see the 28-year-old return to his hometown club after just two years away. Former City man Nedum Onuoha believes Phillips can play at a higher level, though, and he has urged him to consider other options.

“I am going to say no,” Onuoha told ESPN when asked whether Phillips should return to Elland Road. “Overall, I am of the mentality to never really go back. Even though he might have a chance to play more at Man City next year maybe, I just don’t think going Leeds would necessarily be the best thing for him.