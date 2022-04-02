Phillips bagged his first minutes since injuring his hamstring in December when replacing Mateusz Klich in the 66th minute of Saturday's Premier League clash against the Saints at Elland Road.

The England midfielder was introduced 17 minutes after Three Lions international team mate James Warde-Prowse had drawn Southampton level with a brilliant free-kick in reply to Jack Harrison's 29th-minute opener.

Phillips, though, felt Leeds were the better side and could not fathom how referee Anthony Taylor failed to award the Whites a late penalty when substitute Joe Gelhardt was sent tumbling near the byline under pressure from Ibrahima Diallo.

RETURN: Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, left, sends on Kalvin Phillips, centre, in the 66th minute of Saturday's clash against Southampton at Elland Road. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"It was a good point," said Phillips to Premier League Publications.

"To be honest, I thought we had most pf the possession, we thought we were the better team throughout the game but it was a touch of quality from Ward-Prowse.

"We know he is good at them free-kicks and that's the only thing I think that kept them in the game.

"I think after the goal we kind of went into, not panic mode, but we couldn't really find passes in between the lines and we had to go long a little bit.

"With the introduction of Joffy (Gelhardt) as well, he brought a little bit back into the game and I think the challenge at the end in the penalty box, I think it is a penalty.

"I have watched it back in the changing room and I don't know how he has not given the penalty but we are not ones to moan and we are not ones to dwell on it so we will have to keep going the next week."

Reflecting on his own return to the side and asked if he was itching to get on sooner, the Yorkshire Pirlo reasoned: "I'm always keen to play, I always want to play and the manager chose the decision to put me on at that time so ultimately I am going to respect that.

"But I am just happy to be back, I am happy to be around the lads and playing and hopefully I can keep it up."

"I'm very pleased. I didn't really do much but it just nice to be back out on the pitch, especially at home and nice to be actually on the pitch playing instead of celebrating as well."