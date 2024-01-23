Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After months of speculation over the future of Kalvin Phillips, the former Leeds United star is finally headed for a new challenge away from Manchester City.

The midfielder left Elland Road in 2022 to join the Premier League champions but his move did not pan out as he had hopted. Phillips' time on the pitch has been limited since his switch and he has been linked to a potential exit for some time now, with a number of clubs registering their interest in him.

Phillips has made just four league appearances so far this season and has failed to come off the bench on 16 occasions. Fortunately for the 28-year-old, he could be headed for a more regular role, at least until the end of the season anyway.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, West Ham have 'reached an agreement' with Man City over a loan deal for Phillips until the summer. Personal terms are 'not expected to be a problem' and the Irons will reportedly cover the England international's 'full wage'. There is also an option to buy in his contract.

City were willing to sign off on a loan move for Phillips before the season started but the midfielder insisted on staying at the Etihad to fight for his place in the starting lineup. However, his chances have become even more limited following the summer signings of Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes.

Juventus were originally looking to bring Phillips to the Allianz Stadium on a short-term deal but there has been no agreement between the two clubs.

