Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a host of clubs this month as a move away from Manchester City looks imminent

Former Leeds United player Kalvin Phillips.

West Ham United have won the race to sign Manchester City and former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. That's according to Alan Nixon, who reports Phillips is expected to join the Hammers on loan after opting for a move to east London.

Phillips has been at the centre of arguably the longest running transfer saga of the January window after struggling for minutes with Manchester City over the first half of the campaign. The midfielder has made just four appearances in the Premier League so far this season and he knows he needs game time in order to get his career back on track and make sure of his spot in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 plans this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As such, a host of clubs have been linked to his signature with Newcastle United, Everton, Crystal Palace, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all rumoured to be keen at one point or another throughout the month so far. But, it seems West Ham have won out, with Phillips set to complete the temporary imminently.

The Hammers do have options in the middle of the park and Phillips will be looking to compete for a spot with James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek over the final few months of the season.

Phillips has struggled to find momentum in his career since leaving Leeds in the summer of 2022. The England international immediately found it hard to break into Pep Guardiola's plans at the Etihad Stadium and while his first season at the club saw him pick up Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup winners' medals, Phillips made just 21 appearances in all competitions.