Kalvin Phillips was among a 9,000 crowd when Premier League darts returned to Leeds. Picture by Simon O'Connor/PDC.

Phillips was among a packed house at the FD Arena as seven of the world's top players battled it out on the oche.

The England midfielder, who waved a sign reading 'KP loves the darts', was among 9,000 raucous fans at the mini-tournament on Thursday.

He watched on as world champion Peter Wright, wearing blue and yellow in tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, beat Michael Smith, a St Helens fan, 6-2 in his first match before losing 6-3 to Michael van Gerwen.

Yorkshireman Joe Cullen, from Bradford, was beaten 6-1 in the first phase by Jonny Clayton, who bowed out in at the semi-final stage after a 6-4 loss to James Wade.