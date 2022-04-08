Kalvin Phillips loves the darts: Leeds United and England star enjoys Premier League night out
Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips was spotted enjoying the arrers as PDC Premier League darts returned to Leeds for the first time since 2019.
Phillips was among a packed house at the FD Arena as seven of the world's top players battled it out on the oche.
The England midfielder, who waved a sign reading 'KP loves the darts', was among 9,000 raucous fans at the mini-tournament on Thursday.
He watched on as world champion Peter Wright, wearing blue and yellow in tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, beat Michael Smith, a St Helens fan, 6-2 in his first match before losing 6-3 to Michael van Gerwen.
Yorkshireman Joe Cullen, from Bradford, was beaten 6-1 in the first phase by Jonny Clayton, who bowed out in at the semi-final stage after a 6-4 loss to James Wade.
Wade beat Gerwen Price 6-5 in a first round thriller, but lost the final 6-1 to van Gerwen, who had a bye into the last-four after his scheduled opponent Gary Anderson withdrew following a positive test for Covid.