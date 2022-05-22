Kalvin Phillips lifts lid on Leeds United difficulties and celebrations plan as Whites survive

Leeds needed a better result than relegation-battling rivals Burnley to stay up on Sunday's final day of the campaign and the Clarets were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

The Whites looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw in their season finale at Brentford and a point would have been enough to survive but one goal the wrong way in the closing stages at either Brentford or Burnley would have sent the Whites down.

Leeds, though, made absolutely sure they were safe when Jack Harrison rifled in a 94th-minute winner that finally meant a difficult season ended with United preserving their top-flight status.

'AMAZING FEELING': For Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips, centre, in helping to keep his hometown club up on the final day of the Premier League season. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

The Whites squad has been ravaged by injuries this term and promotion-winning former boss Marcelo Bielsa was sacked at the end of February after a torrid run left Leeds hovering above the drop zone.

Under new boss Jesse Marsch, Leeds ultimately escaped the drop zone on the final day and Phillips was left beaming but also reflecting on the magnitude of difficulties faced by his side.

"I can't really describe the moment in the dressing room when we all got in there together," said Phillips, assessing what staying up meant to LUTV.

"The manager did a little speech and nobody from the outside knows how difficult it has been this season.

"Everyone has had speculation about what's going on and how things have gone throughout the season.

"But nobody on the outside knows how difficult it has been and to come through on the last day and to get the result at Brentford where they haven't lost in I think 12 games, it's an amazing feeling.

"It's obviously my hometown club and to keep us up on the last day is an amazing feeling."

Asked if he would be celebrating in London, Leeds or even in Newcastle given that the Whites had plenty to thank the Toon Army for, Phillips smiled: "Where do you think?!