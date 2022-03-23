Phillips, a homegrown talent and established England regular, has made it clear he wants a new deal at Elland Road amid interest from the Hammers and Aston Villa.

Leeds want to keep the 26-year-old, who was integral to their promotion under Marcelo Bielsa. He rejected the chance to go to Villa Park to play Premier League football in 2019 and revealed his family and director of football Victor Orta were instrumental in making his mind up. Last season he proved he was the top flight player many predicted he would be and helped the side finish in the top 10 before going on to star at the Euros.

This season, Phillips has missed a raft of games having undergone surgery on a torn hamstring tendon in December, but he is expected to return after the international break and will provide a huge boost for new head coach Jesse Marsch and the club's survival bid.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond that, his future is a big talking point. Leeds are confident they will be able to secure the midfielder on a longer and more lucrative deal that the one that currently ties him to the club until 2024. They may have to fend off serious bids this summer, however. West Ham and Aston Villa both expressed interest in Phillips during the January transfer window, although he had no intention of leaving and Leeds had no intention of selling him. They still don't.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes Phillips is in an ideal position with three big clubs desperate for his services, but says it's vital for Leeds to keep hold of him.

"I'm a big admirer of Leeds United Football Club," he said on TalkSport earlier today."I realise they were out of the Premier League for a long time so their status as a club of significance has been greatly diminished. Of course West Ham is a London club but if Leeds can get their act together - they've got new shareholders, Americans who will put money in behind Radrizzani and continue to evolve the club. They've had a difficult season this season and need to concentrate on the here and now. Losing players like Kalvin Phillips is not an option for them. You can run the argument that Aston Villa is an iconic football club, I'd make less of an argument for West Ham, a London club with some decent heritage. Leeds is a big club, Villa is a big club, West Ham are a big club. He's in a nice position where he's got the opportunity to consider three clubs."

Jordan feels Phillips will stay because the player, a lifelong Whites supporter, is well aware of Leeds' potential.

LOCAL LAD - Kalvin Phillips knows the size and potential of Leeds United having grown up a Whites supporter. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"If Leeds can get themselves focused, streamlined and are prepared to support whoever is managing - currently Jesse Marsch - I'd like to think he'd stay there," said Jordan.

"You can make a case and an argument for all three of them. West Ham have done wonderfully this year, David Moyes is a brilliant manager, they've got into a harmonious position where the stadium is less of an issue, more of an advantage. I would make a case if I was Angus Kinnear and Leeds United that the potential of Leeds and the size of the club is as big if not bigger than both Villa and West Ham. Leeds are in the box seat. This boy knows how big this club is, the feel and the presence of it."

Sinclair, meanwhile, says the level of Leeds' ambition is what will make up Phillips' mind. Majority owner Andrea Radrizzani has set his sights on European involvement, eventually, after establishing the club in the Premier League. They remain locked in a relegation battle this season however and Radrizzani took action in February to try to safeguard their top flight status by sacking Marcelo Bielsa and replacing him with Marsch. Wins in their last two games have eased the pressure and the international break will give the new head coach time to work with the players on his style of play, while getting key men closer to full fitness. If they stay up and show ambition in the summer transfer market, Sinclair believes it will sit well with Phillips.

"He's emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Euros," said the former Manchester City man.