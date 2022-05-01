Leeds lined up against title-chasing City having slipped a place in the Premier League table following a dramatic late 2-1 victory for relegation rivals Burnley at Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The triumph put the Clarets up to 16th and left United just one place above the drop zone ahead of an enormous test against Pep Guardiola's superstars.

Leeds had a great chance to go in front in the fourth minute when Joao Cancelo's slip let in Rodrigo but the record signing was unable to find Raphinha in the middle and United failed to make the most of their forays into the final third.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City, though, ruthlessly struck four times through Rodri, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho to record a 4-0 victory but United's fans stuck with their side until the end, booming out loud passionate chants until well after the final whistle.

Leeds sit five points clear of third-bottom Everton who have six games remaining as opposed to United's four.

"Not the result we wanted but we’ll keep on fighting," said Phillips on social media.

"Amazing support as always."