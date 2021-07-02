'Kalvin Phillips is that man' - TalkSPORT pundit outlines key role for Leeds United talent vs Ukraine

Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, and Kalvin Phillips of England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images )

The Leeds United favourite has been an ever-present of Southgate’s midfield throughout the tournament so far, but picked up a booking in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Germany, and could be at risk of being suspended for the semi-final if he picks up another yellow card and if England make it that far.

Despite the risk Phillips is facing, however, Sinclair is convinced that his combative traits could make him a key presence for the Three Lions in Rome.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “You look at the Ukraine, you look at the Czech Republic and a lot of them Eastern European sides – they’re very physical, and that’s why I would want Phillips in the side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He doesn’t shirk anything. He’s a Leeds lad. He won’t get run over, he won’t get intimidated.

"They’re a tall side, they’re a physical side – you don’t want shrinking violets like that in a big game in Rome without any England fans there.

"You need lads that are going to stick up for themselves, and I think for me, Kalvin Phillips is that man.”

Phillips has impressed since the beginning of Euro 2020, and even picked up a man-of-the-match award in England’s group stage opener against World Cup finalists Croatia.