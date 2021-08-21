Kalvin Phillips hails Leeds United 'extra man' and eyes Whites improvement after Everton draw

A capacity crowd finally returned to Leeds United's famous home for the first time since March 2020 as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites took on a Toffees side now managed by Rafa Benitez.

An attendance of 36,293 saw the Whites fall behind in the 30th minute to a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty but Mateusz Klich equalised four minutes before the break.

Everton went back ahead five minutes after the interval when Demarai Gray squeezed home a shot into the bottom right corner but Leeds hit back for a second time when Raphinha rifled home a fierce finish with 18 minutes left.

SALUTE: For Leeds United's fans from Kalvin Phillips. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The point got Leeds up and running for the new Premier League season following last weekend's 5-1 defeat at Manchester United and Phillips said there was plenty more in the locker, particularly with supporters now back in full.

"It’s been amazing having the crowd back," Phillips told Premier League Productions.

"The fans showed how much they’ve missed us and we've really missed them.

"Having a full crowd is like an extra man.

“We're disappointed not to take the three points, after a great finish from Raphinha.

"We all know what kind of player he is and to put it in the bottom corner first time like that was great.

“It wasn’t the best of us today. It’s early in the season, and I feel like, especially me, could be a lot fitter and a lot stronger.

"Every team will create chances against us. We probably could have done better in the goals that they scored."

