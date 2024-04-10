Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will be determined to bounce back to winning ways on Saturday when they take on Blackburn Rovers. The Whites have won just one of their last four games in the Championship and it's fair to say they turned in a flat showing on Tuesday night against Sunderland.

As such, Daniel Farke's side are eager to set the record straight and find the form they need over the final four games of the season to secure promotion to the Premier League. Before the build-up gets underway for that one, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Bundesliga leaders eye Summerville

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bayer Leverkusen have become the latest side to be linked with the signing of Crysencio Summerville this summer. The Dutchman, who has bagged 17 Championship goals for the Whites over the course of the campaign, is starting to attract plenty of attention as the transfer window approaches.

The likes of Liverpool, AC Milan and Newcastle United have been linked in recent days but Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen can now be added to that list. Xabi Alonso's side are 16 points clear at the top of the German top flight and with the title in sight, they are starting to prepare for what promises to be a pivotal summer transfer window.

That's according to Bild, via Football League World, who claim Summerville is one of the players they have identified and with Champions League qualification in the bag, they could well have the money needed to test Leeds' resolve with a £45m asking price being touted by Football Transfers.

The same Football Transfers report claims Leeds are keen to tie him down to a new deal and they'll be hoping promotion to the Premier League will be enough to secure buy in from the winger moving forward. Leeds will also be looking to Summerville to play a key role over the remaining four games of the season.

Phillips 'enquiries made'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United have reportedly made contact with Kalvin Phillips' agent over the possibility of a summer move. Sports Zone have that story, with the report claiming Leeds are one of three clubs monitoring Phillips' situation.

The England international is expected to leave Manchester City this summer after struggling for form, confidence and traction over the course of the campaign. Those issues have only been highlighted further since his move to West Ham United in January, where he has made a series of costly errors and come in for huge amounts of criticism.